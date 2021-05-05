Kathy Sheridan: Poots and Donaldson lack passion, intellect and outward gaze

In 2003, five years after the Belfast Agreement, I hit the canvass with various candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign. One was a slip of a 38-year-old called Edwin Poots.

Sharing the car was a courteous, Cambridge-educated ex-army man called Andrew Hunter, a 60-year-old Tory MP from Basingstoke turned DUP candidate. Presenting his leaflet on the doorsteps, he would point to the photograph – “That’s me, the fat one on the right.”