Kathy Sheridan: Poots and Donaldson lack passion, intellect and outward gaze
No adjective in English literature can make two DUP candidates look plausible
Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots: His Scotland the Brave ringtone has been long since deleted no doubt but the DUP’s rhetoric around the NI protocol is little different from 20 years ago. Photograph: Paul Faith
In 2003, five years after the Belfast Agreement, I hit the canvass with various candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign. One was a slip of a 38-year-old called Edwin Poots.
Sharing the car was a courteous, Cambridge-educated ex-army man called Andrew Hunter, a 60-year-old Tory MP from Basingstoke turned DUP candidate. Presenting his leaflet on the doorsteps, he would point to the photograph – “That’s me, the fat one on the right.”