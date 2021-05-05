Kathy Sheridan: Poots and Donaldson lack passion, intellect and outward gaze

No adjective in English literature can make two DUP candidates look plausible

Kathy Sheridan

Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots: His Scotland the Brave ringtone has been long since deleted no doubt but the DUP’s rhetoric around the NI protocol is little different from 20 years ago. Photograph: Paul Faith

Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots: His Scotland the Brave ringtone has been long since deleted no doubt but the DUP’s rhetoric around the NI protocol is little different from 20 years ago. Photograph: Paul Faith

In 2003, five years after the Belfast Agreement, I hit the canvass with various candidates in the Northern Ireland Assembly election campaign. One was a slip of a 38-year-old called Edwin Poots.

Sharing the car was a courteous, Cambridge-educated ex-army man called Andrew Hunter, a 60-year-old Tory MP from Basingstoke turned DUP candidate. Presenting his leaflet on the doorsteps, he would point to the photograph – “That’s me, the fat one on the right.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.