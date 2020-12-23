Kathy Sheridan: Politicians should do a U-turn out of the Brexit morass but are too fearful

Some weeks ago, a man told a radio interviewer he had changed his mind about an important public issue. The shock was such that I almost demolished the car in front and now cannot remember the details of that shocking public admission.

At this end of 2020, to change your mind, to admit to human fallibility or to uncertainty, to suggest that a person not on the team might have a point – a tiny one, but a point nevertheless – is as rare as a unicorn. Yet to do so would be the single, greatest beacon of hope in a sick world.