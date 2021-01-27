Kathy Sheridan: Pandemic is reminder of poison in British and Irish politics

It’s an odd conundrum. About six out of 10 English people still think of themselves as more British than English – yet only three in 10 of them would be upset if Northern Ireland opted for reunification. Worse, nearly four in 10 aren’t bothered about it either way.

The Sunday Times’ State of the Union polls are not the first to intimate that many English people like the notion of Britishness yet are fairly indifferent to the fate of its few remaining, visible bits.