Kathy Sheridan: More damaged men out there than we realise

Are we ready at last to address the dynamics of male violence, power and abuse?

Kathy Sheridan

A recent study by Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University found that one-in-five men reported being sexually assaulted or harassed throughout their lifetime. File photograph: Getty

A recent study by Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University found that one-in-five men reported being sexually assaulted or harassed throughout their lifetime. File photograph: Getty

There was a time when certain types from leafy suburbs would have mocked Liveline as a haven for all the moany auld wans and idle layabouts droning on from places no one could find on a map.

Chances are though, that they never listened to it. Until now.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.