Kathy Sheridan: More damaged men out there than we realise
Are we ready at last to address the dynamics of male violence, power and abuse?
A recent study by Trinity College Dublin and Maynooth University found that one-in-five men reported being sexually assaulted or harassed throughout their lifetime. File photograph: Getty
There was a time when certain types from leafy suburbs would have mocked Liveline as a haven for all the moany auld wans and idle layabouts droning on from places no one could find on a map.
Chances are though, that they never listened to it. Until now.