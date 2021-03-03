Kathy Sheridan: Mockery is oxygen for Covid-19 deniers

All of the following occurred in the first nine days of March a year ago.

The artist Al Wei Wei describing Wuhan in lockdown: “Viewed from the outside, the city might seem like a giant aquarium. Visible fish swim silently while not a drop of water leaks out. Police have welded doors shut to monitor who enters and leaves buildings. Roads out of the city are cut with deep trenches or blocked by walls. Even little paths that lead towards farmland have been destroyed. Swim down a river? There are nets to catch you.”