Kathy Sheridan: MEPs' unvouched €55,000 expenses symbolise system of entitlement
Easy to see why MEPs keen to get noses in Brussels trough
Departing old-timers will do nicely. This year they include Brexit boyo Nigel Farage (left) – a Eurosceptic since 1999 but not too sceptical to grab the EU’s parting handshake, worth €172,000 in his case. Photograph: François Lenoir
It may be time to mute our excitement about the European elections.
Aside from the thrilling, daily reveal of fresh Brussels aspirants – such as Peter “Voice for the people of Ireland” Casey, who will skate it according to himself – there is much to be considered.