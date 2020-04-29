Kathy Sheridan: Machismo and bigotry are not the leadership we need now

Almost every reckless decision ever can be traced to someone persuaded he was a brilliant maverick

Kathy Sheridan

People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration last week in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US. Hundreds of people gathered in the US state to protest measures that are urging most of the nation to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. File photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

People take part in a “reopen” Pennsylvania demonstration last week in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US. Hundreds of people gathered in the US state to protest measures that are urging most of the nation to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. File photograph: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty

Back in 2007, while researching a book on Ireland’s biggest property developers, I was haunted by one question in particular. Why hadn’t they cashed in when they had made a big killing or two and gone off to play golf?

The most plausible explanation came from a leading surveyor who knew them well. People with little money who dream of their options if they suddenly were to get a lot of it, tend to think in terms of freedom, he said; “but these guys think of money as a score... As a rational being, when you’ve broken your back to make a pile of money, do you then go ‘Bang, I’ll hump the lot back on the table’? Of course you don’t. But that’s what the developers did. Repeatedly.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.