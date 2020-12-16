Kathy Sheridan: Le Carré embodied a basic English decency that will outlast Brexit

A year after the Brexit referendum, the author John le Carré addressed an awards ceremony for German teachers at the German embassy in London. What might have been a worthy speech by a former German teacher turned into something unexpectedly stirring, timely and radical for Brexit Britain.

At the age of 13 in an English public school he loathed, at a time when few of his schoolmates knew a word of German beyond Achtung and Hände hoch learned from war movies, it was a teacher who drew him to the language.