Kathy Sheridan: Le Carré embodied a basic English decency that will outlast Brexit

The author’s story is a reminder to keep in sight the millions of decent Britons

Kathy Sheridan

John le Carré. File photograph: David Azia/the New York Times

A year after the Brexit referendum, the author John le Carré addressed an awards ceremony for German teachers at the German embassy in London. What might have been a worthy speech by a former German teacher turned into something unexpectedly stirring, timely and radical for Brexit Britain.

At the age of 13 in an English public school he loathed, at a time when few of his schoolmates knew a word of German beyond Achtung and Hände hoch learned from war movies, it was a teacher who drew him to the language.

