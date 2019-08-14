The problem with grown-ups debating the righteous social media musings of any student is that it is a terrible waste of time. One of society’s greatest gifts to the young are those precious college years in which they are awarded the time, space and freedom to shoot their mouths off, try out new ideas and ideologies, make a show of themselves, debate in oddly orotund, pompous accents a long way from Ballymahon, experiment with a variety of personas and be madly inconsistent. That’s their job.

Some confuse this licence with the “right” to wound and offend. They should learn fairly smartly that it’s possible to make clever, witty, outrageous points without being a careless, smug, contemptible prat.