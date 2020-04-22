Politicians can make a comeback from disgrace. Of course they can. In the UK, they comprise most of the current cabinet. Our chief exhibit is Michael Lowry, former chairman of Fine Gael, then barred from the party, he was forced to resign his ministry, called to resign his Dáil seat by an all-party vote and through it all, he topped the Tipperary poll in every general election for about 30 years because he and his constituents “are faithful to each other”.

And there he was on Monday, looking relaxed and summery in a smart jacket and jeans leaning on a picturesque old bridge down the town, just another perplexed Independent of the Regional Technical Group demanding that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil get on with it and set a deadline for a government. Why of course, Deputy Lowry, just as soon as we’ve polished off this little pandemic, war-gamed Britain’s flight to Brexitland and dealt with that really neat, three-way election verdict handed down by the people just a few weeks ago, sir. But just so you can have a wee bit of context before you decide whether to sashay back into government, Paschal Donohoe is preparing what RTÉ calls a “warts and all analysis of the economy and its future prospects”.