Kathy Sheridan: Hume and Lewis cut from the same cloth
There is a trove of lessons there for the new crop of politicians who want to learn
John Hume: “Politics is not only about principles but the ability to put principles into practice. The second is as important as the first.” Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan/Collins
While some of our politicians were using Dáil time, mid-pandemic, to indulge in tantrums and theatrics whilst affecting bafflement (we hope it was affected) over the public health implications of pubs with and without food, another long-serving politician was breathing his last.
He was John Lewis, US congressman and civil rights icon, who died in mid July. At 80, he was three years younger than John Hume.