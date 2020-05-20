It’s hard to do business online and maintain any kind of distance from Amazon. A friend who ordered three beauty products from an Irish-based, online distributor paid an extra 20 per cent or thereabouts for the privilege of doing business with that Irish company. Why? Because, she assumed, she was supporting an environmentally-sound, Irish business, if only because all three products would be delivered in one parcel. In other words, she paid a premium to avoid Amazon.

In the end, all three products arrived separately. Each tiny package had been parcelled separately, loaded separately, and delivered separately by courier, via twisty, rural byroads on three separate days, all to the same house. And all three had been processed by Amazon. Nothing on the Irish website had indicated that the great disrupter was involved.