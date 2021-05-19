Kathy Sheridan: David Frost playing a dangerous tribal game over Northern Ireland protocol

Those 3.7 million Covid-19 jabs from the United Kingdom must be due any minute. Nearly two months have elapsed since the Sunday Times splashed the news that British cabinet luminaries planned to give us a dig-out. A “cabinet source” mentioned Easter as a starting point to be followed by further mercy dashes to “developing countries” and then “other EU countries . . . amid fears that the poor vaccine programme in France and Germany could boost extremist parties”.

These visionaries were named: foreign secretary Dominic Raab, cabinet minister Michael Gove and Northern secretary Brandon Lewis. Reader comments beneath were largely of the Dowager Countess of Grantham “we expect this offer to be graciously received” variety.