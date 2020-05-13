The Nobel laureate, Sir Peter Medawar, once described a virus as “bad news wrapped in protein”. Or, possibly, “a piece of nucleic acid surrounded by bad news”.

Either way, such a welter of bad news surrounds this one that it might have left the great scientist slackjawed. And we’re not just talking about life and death or divisive lockdowns. Who would have anticipated the perfect storm that would make this the most politicised bit of protein in human history?