Kathy Sheridan: Coronavirus is the most politicised piece of protein in history

Covid-19 committee must realise this is not the gotcha territory of the banking inquiry

Kathy Sheridan

US president Donald Trump: Every malignant, divisive, racist word that has left his mouth, every lie, every declaration of support for a murderous autocrat, has led to this juncture in world affairs where a killer virus is just another electoral tool. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA

US president Donald Trump: Every malignant, divisive, racist word that has left his mouth, every lie, every declaration of support for a murderous autocrat, has led to this juncture in world affairs where a killer virus is just another electoral tool. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA

The Nobel laureate, Sir Peter Medawar, once described a virus as “bad news wrapped in protein”. Or, possibly, “a piece of nucleic acid surrounded by bad news”.

Either way, such a welter of bad news surrounds this one that it might have left the great scientist slackjawed. And we’re not just talking about life and death or divisive lockdowns. Who would have anticipated the perfect storm that would make this the most politicised bit of protein in human history?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.