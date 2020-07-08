Kathy Sheridan: Coronavirus highlights pandemic of disinformation and hate

A pandemic is not an essential ingredient for conspiracy theorists, fantasists, zealots and bigots but it helps. On a Florida beach last weekend, when the state was breaking Covid-19 case records, a sunbather declared that the virus had been brought back from China by Joe and Hunter Biden. Why? To bring down Donald Trump, of course. Where had he learned that? “Just by being alive,” he replied indignantly. “I’m 63 years old.”

A bewildering number of apparently normal people will agree with that man who learns things “just by being alive”. The views of the Trumped, ignorant and deluded have been normalised and mainstreamed.