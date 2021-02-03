Kathy Sheridan: Are we really too passive, too deferential, to government?

The writer Michael O’Loughlin asked in The Irish Times on Monday why the Irish never riot over anything. He was taken aback by Irish people’s surprise at the rioting in the Netherlands, where disturbances are nothing new despite the appearance of consensus and order. This time, the riots were sparked by the government’s attempt to impose a nighttime curfew.

But the Dutch are far from outliers in the current unrest. Similar protests have flared all across Europe in recent months, many in response to Covid-19 restrictions. In Italy, Molotov cocktails were thrown in Florence and stores looted in Milan and Turin. Riot police have been called out in Belgium, France, Austria and Hungary. In Berlin, a far-right mob attempted to rush the Reichstag, Germany’s national parliament, after a weekend demonstration against restrictions.