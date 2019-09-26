Johnson is beyond UK supreme court embarrassment
MPs return to parliament 2½ weeks earlier than planned but nothing else has changed
British prime minister Boris Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA
This week’s ruling from the UK supreme court is undoubtedly historic but its practical impact may be close to zero.
Prime minister Boris Johnson prorogued parliament to leave a credible threat of no deal hanging over his Brexit negotiations, or to make a no-deal outcome inevitable while negotiating in bad faith – the supreme court did not examine his sincerity on this point.