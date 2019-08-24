Johnson deserves a hearing in Ireland but will not get one
At this late stage there seems little appetite for alternatives to the backstop
British prime minister Boris Johnson: mulling over potential solutions to the backstop standoff. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Reuters
The Sun newspaper occupies a special place in the British political milieu. Such is its historic influence over the public that politicians treat it with deference.
As a consequence its political journalists are taken seriously. For this reason alone a story earlier this week by Tom Newton Dunn, the paper’s political editor, might merit more attention than it received.