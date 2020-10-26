John McManus: Is this the best little country in the world for lockdowns?

Playing to your strengths is always a good idea. Ours seems to be the ability to endure suffering. I am not talking about the 700 years of oppression, although it was without doubt a useful formative experience for what was to come.

I was thinking more of the 2007 financial crisis and the economic catastrophe that followed. Ireland emerged from that bleak episode as the poster child for austerity; we demonstrated an enthusiasm for cutbacks that bordered on the masochistic.