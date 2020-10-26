John McManus: Is this the best little country in the world for lockdowns?
Ireland lacks institutional wherewithal to do anything but lie low til Covid passes
As every day goes by, it becomes clearer and clearer the Government has opted for a second lockdown because we can’t do anything else. Photograph: Paul Faith
Playing to your strengths is always a good idea. Ours seems to be the ability to endure suffering. I am not talking about the 700 years of oppression, although it was without doubt a useful formative experience for what was to come.
I was thinking more of the 2007 financial crisis and the economic catastrophe that followed. Ireland emerged from that bleak episode as the poster child for austerity; we demonstrated an enthusiasm for cutbacks that bordered on the masochistic.