Joe Biden may be more left-wing as president than expected
The Democratic next president of the US has somehow become the man for the moment
People take to the streets in Los Angeles to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential election. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images
As Joe Biden took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night promising a new beginning for America, it was easy to forget that his victory was not preordained.
Nine months ago, the day of the Democratic Nevada caucuses, I went into a small, electrical workers’ union building on the outskirts of Las Vegas to hear from the former vice-president. Biden had already lost badly in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. While he performed better in Nevada, many were writing off his candidacy.