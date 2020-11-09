Joe Biden may be more left-wing as president than expected

As Joe Biden took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night promising a new beginning for America, it was easy to forget that his victory was not preordained.

Nine months ago, the day of the Democratic Nevada caucuses, I went into a small, electrical workers’ union building on the outskirts of Las Vegas to hear from the former vice-president. Biden had already lost badly in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary. While he performed better in Nevada, many were writing off his candidacy.