Jim O’Callaghan's united Ireland plan will be unpopular with FF base and Republic’s electorate
Move represents brave step for a Fianna Fáil leadership contender
Jim O’Callaghan’s argument is that partition is no longer rational, although there will still be “strong and coherent arguments made by those in favour”. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has delivered his blueprint for a united Ireland in a speech to his old college at Cambridge, heavily promoted to the media.
The concern hanging over his proposals is that he is using unification as a wedge issue in a bid for the party leadership and as an outflanking manoeuvre around Sinn Féin. O’Callaghan makes few bones about this, which helps somewhat to allay any charge of dangerous careerism. Blatant ambition is at least sincere.