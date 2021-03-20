Jennifer O’Connell: Who wants a Taoiseach who acts as a passive observer?

There is a theme emerging from Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s latest pronouncements. He was “surprised” at the call by Catholic bishops for an easing of Covid restrictions on Masses and funerals. Before that he was “disappointed” by issues with the vaccine rollout. A week earlier it was the British government and its unilateral action on the Northern Ireland protocol that “disappointed” him.

His last televised address a month ago was a clarion call for us all to join him in this state of tongue-clicking, eye-narrowing, deep-sighing disenchantment. We were, he told us, “all completely fed up” and “frustrated”.