Jennifer O’Connell: Where are the good men in sexual harassment tales?

This is another article about sexual harassment. You know by now how it will go. I will share the details of my small degradations in order to convince you that it’s real, that it happens, that it happened to me.

I might describe how it felt to be 19 and dragged into a bedroom at a party by a man I barely knew; my shame and relief when my flat-mate hammered on the door after he had hurt me a little, but before he hurt me a lot.