Jennifer O’Connell: The royals are an unpleasant bunch, but also fascinating

The Californian tech executive formerly known as Prince Harry landed two new gigs this week. Both sound like they were invented by the Silicon Valley Job Title Generator. This is how it works: you hit the space bar and it throws up some amusingly ludicrous role. “Culture prophet”, for example. Or “empathy rockstar”. “Head of the Commonwealth and Defender of the Faith.” That sort of thing.

Harry – as his new colleagues will refer to him should they ever lay eyes on him – has been appointed Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and Commissioner with the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder. Luckily he has extensive experience of roles with a grandiose title, a generous salary and no precise function.