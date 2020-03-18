Jennifer O'Connell: Sole weapon to beat coronavirus is our safe togetherness
If we don’t take drastic social distancing actions, no one will be safe – young or old
Social distancing needs to be in force for at least two-thirds of the time until a vaccine becomes available. That’s 18 months away. Photograph: Marco Cantile/LightRocket
We’ve spent much of the past decade creating a world in which it was possible to retreat into total isolation behind a screen. Now that world is here, we’ve had enough.
Some people have been relieving the tedium and the terror by making stuff up: memes, spurious advice, dire warnings about armies mobilising. Of all the odious things dreamed up by the online hordes in recent days, the worst is the hashtag #boomerremover.