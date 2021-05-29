Jennifer O’Connell: Margaret Atwood is not the biggest threat to your children’s wellbeing

Yes, schools should be a safe place, as the callers to Liveline insisted. But safe does not mean sanitised

Jennifer O'Connell

One of the books identified as problematic by a caller to Liveline this week is Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV series of which stars Elisabeth Moss. Photograph: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

One of the books identified as problematic by a caller to Liveline this week is Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV series of which stars Elisabeth Moss. Photograph: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

I’m deeply suspicious of people who preface their arguments with “as a parent” or “as a mother” as though it confers on them some greater moral authority, a deeper capacity to appreciate the horrors of the world, or a finer grasp of reason and logic.

There was a lot of “as a parenting” on Liveline this week, as callers returned to one of our evergreen cultural flashpoints, the topic of dangerous books.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.