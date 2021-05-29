Jennifer O’Connell: Margaret Atwood is not the biggest threat to your children’s wellbeing
Yes, schools should be a safe place, as the callers to Liveline insisted. But safe does not mean sanitised
One of the books identified as problematic by a caller to Liveline this week is Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV series of which stars Elisabeth Moss. Photograph: Sophie Giraud/Hulu
I’m deeply suspicious of people who preface their arguments with “as a parent” or “as a mother” as though it confers on them some greater moral authority, a deeper capacity to appreciate the horrors of the world, or a finer grasp of reason and logic.
There was a lot of “as a parenting” on Liveline this week, as callers returned to one of our evergreen cultural flashpoints, the topic of dangerous books.