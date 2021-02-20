Jennifer O’Connell: Ireland’s third wave struggle is still targeting the wrong things

Government’s reason as to why passport services have been paused is disingenuous

Jennifer O'Connell

You don’t have to be a signed up member of the tin foil hat brigade to suspect there’s something more at play here when it comes to the Government’s decision to shut down passport services. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

You don’t have to be a signed up member of the tin foil hat brigade to suspect there’s something more at play here when it comes to the Government’s decision to shut down passport services. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Anita Varga isn’t planning to leave the country any time soon. But when the restrictions on international travel lift, she hopes to get a flight to see her elderly parents in Budapest.

There is a problem, however. Her son’s passport is out of date, and the Department of Foreign Affairs has stopped processing “routine applications” since Christmas Eve, the third time in 12 months the service has been suspended.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.