Jennifer O'Connell: Ireland's pandemic compliance is extraordinary

I passed a shop the other day that I assumed was closed under Level 5, since it’s not somewhere you would go to buy milk, fuel or medicine. Darth Vader mugs, yes. Veterinary products, not so much. These days, though, it also sells Hershey’s Syrup, beef jerky and superhero face masks among the collectible action figures. These are technically essential goods, and so it is staying open.

During the pious, curtain-twitching days of the first lockdown, I might have been annoyed by Beef Jerky Guy. But this is Lockdown 2: The One with Loopholes, and he has bills to pay.