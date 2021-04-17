Jennifer O’Connell: Ireland is swimming in filth. Why do we tolerate it?

The attitude of Dubliners to the Poolbeg chimneys has always puzzled me.

The 1970s industrial behemoths are regarded with a fiercely defensive, romantic attachment, and immortalised on “mugs, T-shirts, key rings, calendars, cartoons, postcards, wood carvings, book covers, silk scarves, posters, paintings,” as a letter writer to this newspaper recently pointed out. It is, she said, testament “to their enduring importance to Dublin Bay and in our hearts”.