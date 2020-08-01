Jennifer O’Connell: Ireland has its attitude to travel back to front

Let me see if I’ve got this right. Someone – because it’s all so Monty Pythonesque, let’s call her Judith – who is on the pandemic unemployment payment is intercepted at Dublin Airport as she’s boarding a flight to Italy, by gardaí doing an immigration check/social welfare fishing expedition.

When she gets back from her holiday – in a green list country, which the Government says is absolutely fine, but really, it would prefer you didn’t – she finds her payment has been cut on the basis that she should have been “available for work” instead of off cavorting in foreign parts. But Judith is not looking for a job because she already has one that she hopes she’ll be going back to eventually.