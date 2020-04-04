“Hope you’re well.” Every email used to begin like that, a throwaway greeting from the time before coronavirus. There was an implicit understanding that we didn’t really want to hear about each other’s gluten intolerance or blood pressure readings.

Now we do actually want to know how they are, the words seem entirely inadequate. We sign off instead with “stay safe”, or the less twee “stay sane”, sending the words out from our kitchen tables or our spare rooms, knowing that at least we’re all safe at home. #StaySafeStayHome the hashtags instruct us, and we obey.