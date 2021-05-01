Jennifer O’Connell: Every woman has met a Charles Michel who looks the other way

The political world was convulsed this week by revelations about Boris Johnson’s furnishings. The £840-a-roll gold wallpaper designed to eviscerate the “John Lewis nightmare” left behind by Theresa May! The allegations of a Bertie Ahern-style soft furnishings digout! The snobbery! The red-faced denials!

But if that was the high-drama boxset we all needed to binge on, it was a chair in the Turkish presidential palace that said more about the state of contemporary politics. Rather, it was the absence of a chair.