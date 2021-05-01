Jennifer O’Connell: Disappearing chairs and men like Charles Michel
Ankara incident shows women have a more insidious enemy than Erdogans and Trumps
Ursula von der Leyen is left without a chair as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council president Charles Michel remain seated at a meeting in March. Photograph: Turkish Presidential Press Service
The political world was convulsed this week by revelations about Boris Johnson’s furnishings. The £840-a-roll gold wallpaper designed to eviscerate the “John Lewis nightmare” left behind by Theresa May! The allegations of a Bertie Ahern-style soft furnishings digout! The snobbery! The red-faced denials!
But if that was the high-drama boxset we all needed to binge on, it was a chair in the Turkish presidential palace that said more about the state of contemporary politics. Rather, it was the absence of a chair.