Jennifer O’Connell: Data privacy vs week on Greek beach?

Is a vaccine passport a fast-track to freedom or a step towards an unequal two-tier Ireland? Do you hear the words and think “at last, a ticket off the damp rock” or “there goes my right to non-discrimination, freedom of movement, privacy, equality and bodily integrity”?

As with everything Covid-related, there are no shortage of strong views on either side. The EU wants a digital green certificate in place by the end of June to allow travel for people who have been vaccinated, recovered from Covid, or who have tested negative. The UK – whose default operating speed lately is breakneck – is reportedly planning an “express launch” as early as May 17th.