Jennifer O'Connell: ‘Back to normal by August’? No thanks

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar predicted this week things will be “pretty much back to normal by August”. In his address to the nation at the end of April, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred wistfully to a “degree of normality” returning. If they’re right, it will represent a colossal missed opportunity.

It’s easy to forget, as even Dr Tony Holohan permits us to get within two metres of hope, how much of the old normal was broken, dysfunctional, inequitable or just not fit for purpose.