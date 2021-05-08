Jennifer O'Connell: ‘Back to normal by August’? No thanks
Much of the old normal was broken, dysfunctional, inequitable or just not fit for purpose
The rigid factory-floor model of office life has been around since the industrial revolution. But Covid has demanded questions about what an office is really for if you don’t actually have to go there for work
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar predicted this week things will be “pretty much back to normal by August”. In his address to the nation at the end of April, Taoiseach Micheál Martin referred wistfully to a “degree of normality” returning. If they’re right, it will represent a colossal missed opportunity.
It’s easy to forget, as even Dr Tony Holohan permits us to get within two metres of hope, how much of the old normal was broken, dysfunctional, inequitable or just not fit for purpose.