It must be made clear how Government will cut debt after pandemic

Light may be appearing at the end of the Covid-19 crisis with lower infections and the vaccination programme building. But the winter has taken a heavy toll on the public finances: support measures needed since the budget and lost tax revenue have cost several billion euro.

Next month, the Government will publish its annual stability programme update. A new fiscal plan is needed for 2021 given developments this winter. The Covid contingency allocated in Budget 2021 is on track to be used up, while extended employment supports will put pressure on the economic recovery fund.