It must be made clear how Government will cut debt after pandemic

Roadmap for balancing budget that is more than a forecast is required

Sebastian Barnes

Government Buildings in Dublin. Fundamental questions now need to be answered about how to prioritise the competing pressures on government spending. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Government Buildings in Dublin. Fundamental questions now need to be answered about how to prioritise the competing pressures on government spending. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Light may be appearing at the end of the Covid-19 crisis with lower infections and the vaccination programme building. But the winter has taken a heavy toll on the public finances: support measures needed since the budget and lost tax revenue have cost several billion euro.

Next month, the Government will publish its annual stability programme update. A new fiscal plan is needed for 2021 given developments this winter. The Covid contingency allocated in Budget 2021 is on track to be used up, while extended employment supports will put pressure on the economic recovery fund.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.