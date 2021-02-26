Irish Times polls show what will determine Coalition’s survival prospects

Declining public support for the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, as illustrated in the latest Irish Times opinion poll, is beginning to put a strain on relations between the coalition parties. That strain could reach breaking point if there is not a clear improvement in the situation by early summer.

A shambolic communications strategy which resulted in a depressing series of leaks over the past few weeks about the continuation of severe restrictions up to the summer and beyond, has eroded public confidence in the coalition’s ability to tackle the crisis in a coherent fashion.