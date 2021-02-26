Irish Times polls show what will determine Coalition’s survival prospects

Stephen Collins: Response to Covid strategy is starting to strain Government relations

Stephen Collins

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addresses the nation at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addresses the nation at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography

Declining public support for the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, as illustrated in the latest Irish Times opinion poll, is beginning to put a strain on relations between the coalition parties. That strain could reach breaking point if there is not a clear improvement in the situation by early summer.

A shambolic communications strategy which resulted in a depressing series of leaks over the past few weeks about the continuation of severe restrictions up to the summer and beyond, has eroded public confidence in the coalition’s ability to tackle the crisis in a coherent fashion.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.