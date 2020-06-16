Irish politics may be about to change forever

The two old rivals perform their greatest ever feat of political acrobatics

Pat Leahy

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photographs: Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA Wire

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photographs: Caroline Quinn/Damien Eagers/Leon Farrell/PA Wire

One of the reasons that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have run every government since the 1920s is that they have been supremely responsive to the evolving whims of their voters, and endlessly pliable in changing times.

That ability to adapt, to change and – where necessary – to perform outrageous U-turns is to some people evidence of a brazen cynicism that would sell its most dearly-held principles for power; for others it embodies the centrist, consensual politics that has underpinned a moderate polity, a prosperous economy and a redistributive state. You can take your pick.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.