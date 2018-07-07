Irish heatwave reveals vulnerabilities we should not ignore

Remarkable spell of weather proves the urgent need to get serious on climate change

Conor Murphy

Heat extremes are one of the more concerning aspects of future climate change. Photograph: iStock

Heat extremes are one of the more concerning aspects of future climate change. Photograph: iStock

This year has been a year to remember weather wise, and we are only just past the halfway mark. Recent weeks have brought extreme temperatures and drought. Long-standing weather records have been threatened, while others have been broken. The hot and dry conditions are set to continue for at least the next 10 days. The next few weeks will tell if 2018 becomes synonymous with the perfect storm for water resources and agriculture. The question on many people’s minds include: “how rare are these conditions?” and “is this climate change?”

In Ireland, we have a rich history of weather observing that stretches back to the mid-1800s for many locations. At Maynooth University, together with colleagues at Met Éireann and Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, we have been working to stitch together and quality-assure those records. That work allows us to put this recent spell in context and it has indeed been remarkable to this point.

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break
The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.