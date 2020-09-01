Irish exam system puts student at centre to avoid UK’s grades shambles

79% will get grade proposed by teacher, 17% will be downgraded and 4% upgraded

Brian Mooney

While this year’s Leaving cert results will be somewhat better than previous years there are additional college places which may see most CAO applicants satisfied.

Since the disintegration in August of the A level results process in the four regions of the UK and Northern Ireland, there has been growing anxiety among Irish parents and students over how our Department of Education was going to avoid the landmines which blew apart the UK’s plans.

The announcement of the revised Irish methodology, which was approved at Cabinet on Tuesday, puts in place a route map through this minefield.

