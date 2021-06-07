Irish America must engage unionism and loyalism again
Biden must appoint George Mitchell-like envoy who enjoys confidence of all sides
President Joe Biden offers an unparalleled opportunity to make the Irish-America Clinton strategy work once more. There has never been a more Irish president than Biden. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/New York Times
Irish America and President Joe Biden urgently need to reach out to unionism and loyalism in Northern Ireland to help bring political stability and repeat the success of the Clinton/Irish-America axis from the early 1990s.
In the throes of the Brexit crisis, Biden is the one outside player who could make a profound difference, just as Bill Clinton did in the 1990s in helping create the Belfast Agreement.