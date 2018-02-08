Ireland’s future cannot be held to ransom by rural interests

Stephen Collins: National development plan must not be derailed by political cowardice

Stephen Collins

‘The lopsided development of the country is down to the political cowardice of successive governments who have pandered to the notion of protecting rural Ireland.’ Photograph: Barry Cronin

‘The lopsided development of the country is down to the political cowardice of successive governments who have pandered to the notion of protecting rural Ireland.’ Photograph: Barry Cronin

The phoney war between the two biggest parties in the Dáil over who really cares most about rural Ireland could have a disastrous impact on proper planning for the country’s future.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.