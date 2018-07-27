You would not expect a conversation over a pint in a sleepy Connemara hotel after a day of fishing to be earth-shattering, but one such fireside chat foreshadowed to me the trouble Anglo Irish Bank was in, not long before its downfall.

Almost a decade ago, in September 2008, an octogenarian Galway businessman who I had met only briefly before had asked a mutual friend during our conversation if he would mind giving us some privacy for a few minutes.