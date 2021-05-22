Ireland must set an example and face down cyber extortionists

It is tempting to see this week’s cyber security crisis in Irish healthcare as inevitable. Most economically-advanced countries have experienced some sort of major cyber incident.

Indeed, the event bears some resemblance to the most testing moment of my six years running cyber security in the UK; almost exactly four years ago the NHS experienced serious digital disruption. Demands for payment in cryptocurrency appeared on the screens of doctors’ surgeries. Ireland’s turn, so this argument goes, had to come sooner or later.