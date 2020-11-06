Ireland faces its own threats to faith in democratic institutions

Stephen Collins: Trump’s threat to electoral process has implications for entire world

Stephen Collins

‘Trump’s attempt to pre-empt the outcome and then to cast doubts on the legitimacy of the process has created an appalling vista for the US.’ Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg

The threat by Donald Trump to thwart the will of the American people represents a crisis for US democracy which has implications for the entire globe. It puts the current dispute in Irish political life over the leaking of a confidential document into perspective.

There is nothing more fundamental to democracy than the acceptance by all those seeking office to abide by the result when the votes are counted. Trump’s attempt to pre-empt the outcome and then to cast doubts on the legitimacy of the process has created an appalling vista for the United States.

