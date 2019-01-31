The Government faces the ultimate test of nerve in the coming weeks as the United Kingdom stumbles along the cliff edge of a no-deal Brexit. Cool heads and a rational assessment of the available options will be required at every step along the way as the March 29th deadline approaches.

There is no room for further missteps, like the foolish speculation about the Army being required to guard a hard Border uttered by Leo Varadkar at Davos, or for knee-jerk nationalist reactions to provocative statements from right-wing Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party.