In a brand-conscious world Anthony Bourdain remains a BS-free revolutionary
Brilliant, honest chef’s death reminds us to take care of ourselves and mind others
When I was in first year in college, I found a book in a wardrobe in my house. Kitchen Confidential instantly changed my relationship with food, with the restaurants I worked in to pay my way through university, with chefs, with New York, with writing. I wanted to know what Vichyssoise was and to eat an oyster. At the time, Down and Out in Paris and London was one of my favourite books – I discovered it 68 years after it was first published – and Kitchen Confidential is arguably one of the few, maybe the only one, that could credibly be called its successor.