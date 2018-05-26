If Brexit means Brexit, what does Ireland mean?
Clash between meanings of the two words is central to UK’s current woes
“Brexiteers in May’s cabinet, and outside it, do not want Brexit to contain multiple meanings. They want it to mean an end to the jurisdiction of the ECJ and an entirely separate trade policy.”
Despite all the drawbacks, there are opportunities from Brexit. The opportunities are largely academic – literally. There are no recent parallels in the developed world for improvised statecraft on such a grand scale. There is a lot to study.