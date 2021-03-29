How one ship threw global commerce into chaos

The world has watched in recent days ,with a mixture of fascination and trepidation, as a giant container ship incapacitated a critical part of the global transport network. Its not the first time a disruption on this scale has happened – and most likely will not be the last.

Recall how in 2010 the Icelandic ash cloud affected air traffic. In 2016 Hanjin, one of the leading container shipping lines, collapsed leading to major product delivery delays, especially in the US in the lead up to the Thanksgiving retail rush.