How Ireland can avoid a calculated grades disaster
Currently configured system for Leaving Certificate has same basic components as used in UK
After climbdowns from governments in Edinburgh and London on their calculated grades systems, Ireland’s exam authorities need to avoid the same breakdown in confidence. Photograph: Alan Lewis/ Photopress
Since the publication of Scotland’s exam results in early August there has been unprecedented tumult in the UK’s education system, with the fairness of this year’s results thrown into question.
After climbdowns from governments in Edinburgh and London on their calculated grades systems, can Ireland’s exam authorities avoid the same breakdown in confidence? Will they jump, and if not, can they avoid being pushed?